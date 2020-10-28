Robert Swan

Age 59, of Comstock Park, passed away Monday, Oct. 26, 2020.
Private family services will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 28, at Nelson House Funeral Home with the Rev. James Bare officiating.
Rob was born Feb. 4, 1961, in Owosso, the son of Max and Ruth (Carpenter) Swan.
He graduated from Owosso High School in 1980 and went on to attend Western Michigan University to become a mechanical engineer.
Rob enjoyed golfing and shooting competitions. He always loved visiting Naples, Florida. In Naples, he enjoyed time with his parents while getting in rounds of golf. Rob looked forward to any time spent with his family and friends.
He worked at Benteler Automotive as a designer.
Rob is survived by his parents Max and Ruth; siblings Jeff (Lynn) Swan, Mary (Jeff) Ardelean, Brian Swan and Ann Swan; and his nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his grandparents and sister-in-law Deborah.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Salem Lutheran Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
