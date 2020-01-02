Sandra ‘Sandy’ Ann Bierwagen

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, passed peacefully into eternal life at home surrounded by her loving family on Dec. 28, 2019.
Sandra was born May 16, 1936, in Owosso, the fourth daughter of Russell and Vaudrey (Curtis) Barnard. She graduated from Owosso High School in 1954. Sandy met and married Robert (Bob) Bierwagen Sr. Oct. 3, 1959, and celebrated 60 years of marriage with him in 2019.
She spent her adult life as a loving mother and homemaker, occasionally working part-time in children’s clothing shops and as a representative for Coca-Cola Company. Sandra was also a longtime member and active parishioner at St. Therese Church in Lansing.
She enjoyed drawing, bowling, playing cards, gardening, writing, doing ceramics, making afghans, towels and scrubbies for her family and friends, dancing with her husband, and spending time with her four sisters, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was known by all for her strong independent spirit and her loving acceptance of everyone she met.
Sandra is survived by her husband Robert Sr.; children Robert (Michelle) Bierwagen Jr., John (Linda) Bierwagen, Barbara (Kevin) Tyler and Bonnie Bierwagen. She is also survived by grandchildren Christopher (Lisa) Tyler, Andrea Bierwagen, Matthew Bierwagen, Cassandra Tyler, Paul (Shelby) Bierwagen, Derek Bierwagen and Jordan Tyler; great-grandchildren Claire, Luke and Grace Tyler; sister Sue (Richard) Smith; brother-in-law Don VanSteenburg; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, and older sisters Louise, Carol and Janet.
Visitation will be 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, at Tiffany Funeral Home, 3232 W. Saginaw in Lansing. A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Therese Catholic Church, 102 W. Randolph in Lansing, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service at the church. The Rev. John Fain will officiate the service.
The family is being served by Tiffany Funeral Home.
Friends may visit the guest book at tiffanyfuneralhome.com.
