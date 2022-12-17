Ann Carol Berndt

Age 89, of Frankfort, died early Wednesday morning Dec. 14, 2022, at her home.
She was born on May 17, 1933, in Owosso, the daughter of the late Charles R. & Zelma (Selfridge) Moore. She was a graduate of Owosso High School, class of 1951. Ann married Eugene H. Berndt on Aug. 12, 1951, in Owosso. He preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 2005.
Ann had been employed at Woodard’s Furniture in Owosso as well as an upholsterer for Berndt’s Upholstery. She also sewed an umbrella for President Ford.
Ann loved life to the fullest & enjoyed making people laugh. She was a wonderful mother, making many sacrifices for her children. She was lovingly known by her grandchildren as G.G. Ann was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Benzonia and the Frankfort Eagles Aerie #3313.
Survivors include her daughter Annette (Edward) Laffleur of Frankfort, son Daniel (Nancy) Berndt of Frankfort, daughter-in-law Shirley Berndt of Corunna, 10 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by five brothers, and her son, Deon Gus “Zeke” Berndt.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date.
Memorials in Ann’s name may be directed to Our Savior Lutheran or Benzie County Animal Control.
Please share a memory with Ann’s family at oakgrovefh.com. Arrangements by Oak Grove Funeral Home & Cremation Center in Manistee.
