Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at We Care Adult Foster Care.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 27, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with military honors at 5 p.m. Burial will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Henderson.
Jerry was born Dec. 29, 1929, in Rush Township; the son of Oliver and Rosa (Runyan) Tattersall.
He attended Owosso Schools and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.
Jerry was an avid euchre player and had a love for the outdoors. He especially enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching deer and camping. Most of all Jerry looked forward to time spent with family.
He retired from General Motors after 38 years of service and in his earlier years he was a milk hauler and owned Owosso TV and Appliance Repair.
Jerry is survived by his children Debbie Burkhardt, Darlene (Bill) Nelson, Larry Tattersall (Cheryl Carpenter), Mel (Rob) Ludwick and Terry Birchmeier and their mother Shirley Tattersall; grandchildren Ashley, Emily, Lauren, Amy, Brooke, Garrett, Tyler, Dillon and Faith; five great-grandchildren; and other loving family members and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents, brothers Kenny, Leonard, Melvin and LaVerne, and sisters Olive Dumond, Katherine Sommers and Carlita Hornstera.
Memorial contributions are suggested to We Care Adult Foster Care.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Dr. W. Salman, Brandy and staff, to Deb Smith and her staff at We Care for all they did, and also a special thanks to Cheryl Carpenter.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
