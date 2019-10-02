Age 84, of Oakley, passed away Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at Shiawassee Hospice Home in Owosso after a brief illness.
Jean was born Feb. 21, 1935, in Saginaw, to Peter and Louise (Bannan) Young. She graduated in 1953 from Chesaning Our Lady of Perpetual Help. She completed two years at St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Saginaw. She married Stephen H. Pollick Sept. 3, 1955. They were married 64 years and raised nine children.
Jean worked for American Records in Owosso for five years before working for the Chesaning Union School District from 1973 to 1996.
Her strength was an amazing example for those around her and her personality was as bold and fiery as her red hair.
Her faith in God and commitment to family were undeniable. Jean was a true matriarch of her family and was the glue that held her extended families together, organizing reunions as often as possible. Family time always included card games, Rummikub, five crowns and puzzles.
Her love also extended to her community and many organizations throughout her lifetime, including the Red Hat Society, for which she served as co-queen of her group, organizing many monthly functions.
Jean organized a monthly breakfast group of retired support staff from the school, and also enjoyed her bunco group. Jean served as the president of the support staff union for the Chesaning Union Schools for 10 years and served on the Oakley Village Council, helping to organize the Oakley Brady Harvest Festival, which she chaired for eight years.
Surviving besides her husband Stephen, are her children JeanAnn (Dave) Berlin of Manitou Beach, Mary (Frank) Hawes of Flushing, Pat (Ric) Wesley of Hudsonville, Karen (Mark) Aepelbacher of East Jordan, Joan (Doug) Fauble of Bay City, Janet Pollick of Swartz Creek, Nancy (Jim) Greenfelder of Flushing, Sandy (Matt) Rombach of Davisburg and Stephen (Rhonda Hamelink) Pollick of St. Charles; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; siblings Ann Howard and Richard (MaryAnn) Young; and in-laws Alberta Young, Alice Pollick, Sally Pollick and Michael (Terry) Pollick.
She was predeceased by her parents; two infant sisters; siblings Rose Mary Starland, Peter Young and Robert Young; father-in-law Stephen Pollick; mothers-in-law Paula Mitchell and Leona Pollick; and in-laws Fielding Howard, Frank Starland, Bonnie Young, Robert Pollick, Richard Pollick, Joseph Pollick and Margie Pollick.
She was predeceased by two infant sisters; siblings Rose Mary Starland, Peter Young and Robert Young; and father-in law Stephen Pollick; mother-in law Paula Mitchell; and in-laws Fielding Howard, Frank Starland, Bonnie Young, Robert Pollick, Richard Pollick, Joseph Pollick and Margie Pollick.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Peter Catholic Parish in Chesaning with the Rev. Joe Miller celebrating. Burial will follow in St Michael’s Cemetery in Oakley.
Visitation will be from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the Misiuk Funeral Home in Chesaning with rosary service at 7 p.m. Visitation will be at the church from 10 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Breast Cancer Research, St. Vincent DePaul at St. Joseph Church in Owosso, Hospice House of Shiawassee County or Heartland Hospice group. You may light a memorial candle or share a memory at misiukfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.