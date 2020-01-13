Age 70, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Alberta, the daughter of Kenneth and Mary (Sherman) Owen, was born July 27, 1949, in Livonia. She graduated from Bentley High School in Livonia in 1967.
On June 26, 1970, she married Daniel Paul DiPonio in Owosso. Her passion was horses and she enjoyed being a member of the Polka Dots Drill Team. She trained many horses and even did the “coast to coast” ride from Lake Michigan to Lake Huron twice on her beloved horse Sunny.
She owned and operated, with her husband, a successful Standardbred breeding farm, as well as a wholesale Harley Davidson supply business. She later worked at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
She loved a great laugh and was always up for a good story. She was a devoted wife and mother. She never missed any of her kids’ events and was always their biggest supporter and fan. She loved her family more than anything.
Alberta is survived by her son Paul DiPonio; daughters Melissa (Eryck) Stahr and Sarah (Andres) Padilla; grandchildren Jacob, Brandon, Aidyn, Mya, Dylan, Sophia, Olivia and Benjamin; sisters Charlynn Owen, Joyce Craig and Carole Wargnier; nieces Kathy Craig, Kim (Kevin) Craig, Maria (Patrick) Hillary and Gina (Ian) DiPonio-Knox; nephews David (Jae) Craig and Vince Wargnier; and many friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and husband.
Visitation with the family will take place from 11 to 1 p.m. Monday, Jan. 20, with the service at 1 p.m., at Nelson-House Funeral Home in Owosso.
