James R. ‘Chief’ Brown

Age 66, of Lake City, formerly of Ovid, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family.
Funeral services will be held at Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel, in Ovid at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 10, with the Rev. Anthony Brooks presiding. A fireman’s dedication will follow with the Rev. Phil Vandop officiating.
Burial will take place at Maple Grove Cemetery, Ovid. Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, and Saturday, July 9, at the funeral home.
James was born in St. Johns, Nov. 14, 1955, the son of Ronald M. and Phyllis M. (Lohrer) Brown. Jim graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1974. After graduation he attended fire school and EMT school through Clinton County, graduating in 1979. He married Joan E. Carr on Sept. 14, 1974, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Ovid.
James joined the Ovid-Middlebury Fire Department in 1979, became chief in 1993 and retired in 2012. After retirement, Jim and Joan moved to Lake City, where he joined Lake Missaukee Fire in 2013 “just to drive the tanker.” He became assistant chief with Lake Missaukee in 2015 and chief in 2018. Jim remained chief until his passing. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and splitting and selling firewood. He also liked to dune buggy, go camping and spend time around the campfire. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife Joan Brown of Lake City; son Eric and Julie Brown of Ovid; daughter Rachel Ferris and Roger Miller of Crystal; and grandchildren Connor, Nathan, Hoyt, and Paige. He is also survived by his best friend, his dog, Jeffery.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Jerry Tejkl.
Memorials may be made to Ovid Fire Fighters Association or Lake Missaukee Fire Fighters Association.
Online condolences can be sent to smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
The family is being served by Smith Family Funeral Homes, Houghton Chapel in Ovid.
