Richard ‘Dick’ C. Jackson

Age 82, of Byron, passed away peacefully Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.
He then stood tall and walked through the gates of Heaven into the compassionate arms of Jesus.
A celebration of life will take place at noon Saturday, Sept. 4, at the Byron United Methodist Church, with the Rev. Tony Chick officiating. The family will receive friends and relatives at the church following an 11 a.m. Masonic funeral service. Interment will take place at the Byron Cemetery.
Dick was born Sept. 16, 1938, in Dearborn, the first child of Claude (Andy) and Dorothy (Cool) Jackson. They moved to Byron when he was in elementary school and it was there that he met his childhood sweetheart Nancy Fisher. He married the love of his life Oct. 12, 1957, and raised five beautiful daughters whom he was very proud of and loved dearly. He and Nancy rejoiced sharing in the lives of their grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Dick was a 1957 graduate of Byron Agricultural School. He worked hard to provide for his family and retired as a line supervisor from GM Truck Assembly in Flint after 30 years of service.
He was a life member of the Byron Masonic Lodge & Eastern Star, and the Elf Khurafeh Shrine.
After retirement he and Nancy enjoyed traveling across the country and wintering in Texas. They especially looked forward to visits to Oklahoma and Arizona to spend time with three of their daughters and their families.
He enjoyed gardening, mowing his lawn, watching the wildlife and identifying the many birds who visited his backyard. In the past year he discovered coloring pictures of birds and this provided endless hours of contentment. He became quite accomplished and leaves numerous pages in books for his family to cherish. He and Nancy enjoyed seeing uploaded daily photos with their morning coffee of the antics of their family both near and far.
He was an armchair meteorologist and tracked the daily weather across the country where those he loved lived.
Dick had a unique and often humorous way of phrasing words which will be fondly missed. When talking about his daughter’s families he’d say, “There’s not an ugly one in the bunch!”
He is survived by his wife; daughters Christie (Ken) Stoops, Cindy (Ron) Johnson, Cathy (Derald) Cramner, Connie (Joe) Barta and Carrie (David) Conner; sister Joanie (Bill) Oliver; and sisters-in-law Sally Fisher, Judy Snook and Linda Jackson.
Also surviving are grandchildren Brad (Brianne) Stoops, Brian (Kortney) Stoops, Jeff Johnson, Kelley Johnson, Lindsay Cramner, Whitney (Ryan) Bailey, Josh (Courtney) Stoops, Jamie (Michael) DeLay, Jennie Brasier, Melanie (Matthew) Hall and Marcus (Brittany) Morse; great-grandchildren Riley, Brecken, Briggs, Emma, Zoey, Lucien, Isla, Conner, Lynette, Ornella, Clementine, Brynn, Mikey, Rosie, Ramsey, Carter and Bria; and an expected one he would have been excited to hold; as well as numerous family, friends and special neighbors.
Dick was predeceased by his parents, brothers Dave and Bill, and in-laws Lyle and Lelah Mae Fisher.
The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses in the fifth floor ICU unit at McLaren-Flint for the kindness and compassion they showed to Dick, Nancy and his girls.
Memorial donations are requested in Dick’s memory to the Shiawassee Marine Toys for Tots program at shiawassee-mi.toysfortots.org/
The family is being served by Hyatt-Ewald Funeral Home in Bay City.
