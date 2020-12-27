Age 72, of Burton, passed away at her home Friday, Dec. 25, 2020.
She will be laid to rest at Pine Tree Cemetery in Corunna.
Rita was born Jan. 9, 1948, in Detroit, to Warren Thomas and Ruth Elizabeth (Briggs) Cunningham. Rita loved to color pictures, play Bingo and Yahtzee, and watch “I Love Lucy” movies. She had to have a Coke daily, and loved cheese pizza.
Rita is survived by her sister Joan (Frank) Sereseroz; nephews Jim (Nancy) Miller and Ted Miller; niece Rena (Chris) Casey; five great-nephews; two great-nieces; two great-great-nephews; and her lifelong friends, Joe and Colleen, Amanda, and Rose
She was predeceased by her parents, sister Margaret Hernandez and brother Jimmy Cunningham.
Her family would like to extend their gratitude to Patty Bush for being a great advocate for Rita, and to Mid-Michigan Residential for taking great care of Rita.
