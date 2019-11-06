Age 81, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home.
Funeral services will take place 1 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Life in Christ Church in Owosso with the Rev. Eric Numerich officiating.
The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday.
Nancy was born April 29, 1938, in Flint, the daughter of Robert E. Lee Watkins and Florence (Woods) Holland.
She graduated from Flint Northwestern High School and attended Baker College.
Nancy loved to sing, and especially enjoyed the gospel group she sang in with her sister Martha called the Daughters of the Carpenter. Nancy enjoyed dancing, arts, crafts and watching romantic movies. She was an active member of Life in Christ church, where she took discipleship classes to strengthen her faith.
Nancy is survived by her children Michael (Stephanie) Scully, Dawn Shimmons, Tracey (Bob) O’Keefe and Vickie (Danny) Racer; stepson Duane McKnight; 18 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild on the way; and other loving family members and friends.
She was predeceased by her son Robert Paul Scully; parents Robert E. Lee Watkins and Florence Holland; stepfather Marvin Holland; brother Jerry Watkins; and sisters Martha Delay, Geneva Watkins and Tammy Watkins.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.