Age 41, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 26, at Nelson-House Funeral Home.
James was born March 13, 1979 in Howell, the son of Jerry and Delores (Coffey) Keihl.
He attended Fowlerville High School and married Sarah Horton in Owosso on Aug. 24, 2002.
James was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing and kayaking. He loved playing video games with his son and working on lawn mowers or anything with an engine.
James was employed with Pyramid Peak in Owosso since 2013.
James is survived by his wife Sarah; son Jacob Keihl; daughter Kaitlyn Keihl; parents Jerry and Delores; brothers Jerry Keihl, Jody Keihl (Jenny Cubberly); father-in-law Jerry (Carol) Horton; brother-in-law Dan Horton (Stephanie Ortiz); lifelong friends Brian and Keith Legg; several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents and mother-in-law Georgia Horton.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
