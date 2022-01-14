Age 86, passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
Born Sept. 15, 1935, daughter of Clarence Vincent and Leora (Foley) Vincent.
Her passion was working with her hands, sewing, baking and decorating cakes, painting porcelain dolls and many other crafts.
She retired from Ovid-Elsie schools, where she was a bus driver for many years.
She is survived by husband Howard Schlarf; children Vincent (Amy) Lott, Mark Lott and Laura Lee Darling; sister Dee Woodall; 12 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Clarence Vincent, son Kevin Lott and grandson Shawn Lott.
Celebration of life will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 30, at the VFW Hall, Chipman St. in Owosso. Pastoral words and memories will be shared at 3 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ovid-Elsie Area Schools Transportation Department.
