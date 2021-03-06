Age 75, of Elsie, passed away Thursday, March 4, 2021, at his home.
Funeral services will take place at 2 p.m. Monday, March 8, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Norman Beckwith officiating. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 11 a.m. until the time of the service on Monday.
Gary was born Jan. 27, 1946, in Owosso, the son of Kenneth and Marion (Vautherot) Louch.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1964, where he was an all-around athlete and state wrestling champion.
Gary married Suzanne Leis at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, on May 22, 1971.
He was an avid outdoorsman and loved farming, hunting and fishing. Gary enjoyed wildlife and feeding the birds in his backyard. He enjoyed a good euchre or poker game. He especially loved watching his grandchildren grow and going to their many activities.
He retired from Premarc after 25 years of service and moved to the U.P., where he was owner and operator of Louch Logging.
Gary is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years Suzanne; sons Traves J. (Amy) Louch, Trent R. ( Renee) Louch and Kenneth P. Louch (Shannon Mudge); grandchildren Hallie and Shawn Mahoney, Nathan Louch, Cassie and Daniel Potter, Michaelah (Shire) and Ethan Baker, Andrew MacGillivray, Madison MacGillivray, Morgan Louch, Kylie Louch, Ashlynne Louch, Breyonna Louch, Delaney Shiflet, Dylan Shiflet, Amber Andrews and Matthew Andrews; great-grandchildren Rory Potter, Brycen Potter, Foster Mahoney, Levi, Luke, Landin, Mercedes and Damien Andrews; mother Marion Louch; brother Brian (Marti) Louch; brother-in-law Louis (Shirley) Schipper; sisters-in-law Kathy Mahoney and Connie Honeychurch; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father Kenneth; father in-law Paul Leis; mother in-law Beatrice (Burgess) Leis Binkowski; brothers-in-law Joel Leis; Pat Mahoney and Neil Honeychurch; and sister-in-law Paula Leis Stennett.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
