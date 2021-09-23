Janice R. (Race) McAndrew

Age 82, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, peacefully at home with family around her.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24, at the Owosso Church of Christ on South M-52. A dinner will take place at the church hall after services have ended.
Janice worked 20 years for the Shiawassee Intermediate School District as a teacher’s aide, retiring in 1990.
Janice leaves behind husband Bill, daughters Lynn Hathon and Janet Brewer, sister Barbara (Wayne) Johnson, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by son Bobby Denkins, daughter Kathy Campbell and stepson Scott McAndrew.
