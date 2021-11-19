Loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend, age 76, of Vernon, passed away Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 22, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Michael McCarty officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Mary was born April 7, 1945, in Durand, the daughter of Harry and Annie (Whittey) Downer.
She graduated from Durand High School.
Mary enjoyed going to bingo, doing crafts and traveling. Her dogs will always hold a special place in her heart. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and friends.
She married Duane Murphy June 15, 1963. He later predeceased her Aug. 19, 2005.
Mary worked as a homemaker most of her life, but most recently she worked at Target industries, Pleasant View and Durand Convalescent Center.
Mary is survived by her daughter Kimberly Jones (Melvin Kile); grandchildren Amber (Christopher) Morrison, Elizabeth Jones (Joseph Richardson) and Kaelli Kuchar; great-grandchildren Steven, Kenyon, Adrianna, Natlee, Reese, Klayton, Lilyana, Trenton, Bentlee, Joeylynn and Hazel; sister Irene Piper; along with several loving friends and family.
She was predeceased by her husband Duane Murphy, parents, and 11 brothers and sisters.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
