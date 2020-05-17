Age 86, of Corunna, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Ascension Genesys Hospital.
A private family viewing will take place, with a military burial service at a later date. Contributions in Mr. Burns’ name may be made to the Arthritis Foundation.
Mr. Burns was born on May 31, 1933, in Flint, to the late Clinton and Doris (McCain) Burns. As a teenager, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps and served as a tank commander in the 1st Marine Division, which engaged in some of the fiercest fighting of the Korean War, including the Chosin Reservoir Campaign. Following the War, Mr. Burns returned home and was married to the former Marianne Athey on June 13, 1953, in Flint.
After a brief stint with General Motors, Mr. Burns joined his brother Jim to establish a commercial and residential water well drilling business in Flint, known as Burns Well Drilling. Mr. Burns remained active in the Burns Well Drilling business for the rest of his life, and after his brother’s retirement, partnered with his son and grandson, Bob and Rob Burns, who continue to operate the business following his death.
At his farm in Corunna, Mr. Burns raised cattle and quarter horses and was involved for many years with his family in Shiawassee County 4-H Horse Clubs.
He also was a longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Posse, including its competitive pistol shooting team.
He was an avid hunter, fisherman and a licensed pilot. Mr. Burns was deeply devoted to his family, with whom he enjoyed gathering at his farm and at the family cottage in Oscoda.
Mr. Burns is survived by his wife Marianne; his daughter Kim (Anthony) Spaniola of Troy; his son Bob Burns of Corunna; his four grandchildren: Anthony (Jesse) Spaniola of Boston, Mass., Kendyll (Dave) Schaeffer of Oscoda, Nicholas Spaniola of Troy and Rob (Lisa) Burns of Bancroft; his two great-grandchildren: William and Ruth Schaeffer; by a third great-grandchild to be born any day, Hunter Robert Spaniola; and by a sister, Marjorie Gerring of Colorado.
Mr. Burns was preceded in death by three sisters: Ilah Irish, Audrey Irish and Ada Gardener; and by three brothers, Gene, Jack and Jim Burns. Online condolences may be shared with the family at swartzfuneralhomeinc.com.
