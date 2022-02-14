Tina (Hall) Thomas

Age 59, of Lansing, formerly of Owosso, passed away peacefully Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at McLaren-Greater Lansing.
Tina was a strong, sassy, wonderful person who loved her family, was never afraid to speak her mind and enjoyed being around her work family at Volunteers of America in Lansing. She was cared for by so many. Tina loved shopping, especially at thrift stores, reading, snacking, gardening, rescuing cats and camping. Her favorite place was Raber Bay.
Tina will be greatly missed by daughters Tori Hall of Owosso and Kerby (Brett) Vogl of Henderson; grandchildren Kendall, Jillian, Conner and Henry; siblings Cheri Tomlinson, Lowell Thomas, Teresa (Ken) Dixon and Penny (Mike) Mrva; former husband of 32 years Mike Hall; son at heart Emmanuel; along with many nieces, nephews and special friends.
Honoring her wishes, cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to The Shiawassee County Humane Society or The Hospice House of Shiawassee County.
