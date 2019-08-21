Age 69, of Lansing, passed away Tuesday Aug. 13, 2019, at his residence in Lansing.
Per Paul’s wishes, cremation has taken place.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice with Monsignor George C. Michalek officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Cemetery in Morrice.
The family will receive friends at St. Mary Catholic Church starting at 9:45 a.m. until the time of service.
Paul was born July 9, 1950, the son of Thomas and Marjorie (Benjamin) Pavlica of Morrice.
He graduated from Morrice High School, class of 1968, and was the homecoming king of his class.
Paul worked at one time as a warehouse manager and delivery driver for Estes Furniture. He also worked as a courier for Eagle and Hollingsworth. Paul loved his family very much and loved playing board games with them. He enjoyed playing golf and watching golf on TV and attended the Buick Open many times.
He also enjoyed watching basketball, baseball and football. He loved listening to Rock and Roll music. For many years, Paul held the Morrice High School mile run record. He loved coaching his kids’ T-ball teams in the summer when they were young.
Paul is survived by his daughters (blessed to him by his former wife Sheryl (Nevins) Keyes), Violet (Troy) Warner of Vernon, Janet (Doug) Scieszka of Lansing, Edith (Walter) Swager of Galesburg and Lynnette (Rick) Bates of Owosso; son-in-law Danny Tester of Owosso; grandchildren Treena Scieszka, Eric, James, Sean and Teddy Swager, Alex and Veronika Bates, Jayden and Shianna; brothers David Pavlica of Fruitland Park, Florida, Thomas Pavlica of Owosso and Daniel (Debra) Pavlica of Owosso; sisters Rosemary Lynch of Vernon and Teresa (Robert) Rundell of Owosso; sister-in-law Judy Pavlica of Morrice; stepfather Arnold Smith of Bushnell, Florida; many uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his daughter Paula Tester; parents; brothers Patrick Paul Pavlica, Joseph Andrew Pavlica and Anthony John Pavlica; sister-in-law Pauline Silvers-Pavlica; and brother-in-law Donn Lynch.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
