Passed away Feb. 27, 2020, at age 33 in Portland, Oregon, where he lived for the past 13 years.
Funeral services will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 7, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. James Bare officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11 a.m. until the time of service Saturday.
Isaac was born in Southfield June 15, 1986. He grew up in Owosso, graduating from Owosso High School in 2004.
Isaac worked as a cook and installed appliances in Portland. He loved living in Portland.
Isaac said, “You can be in the mountains, Redwood Forest, at the ocean or in the desert within an hour.” That really appealed to his thirst for adventure.
Before moving to Oregon, he was a sailor on the Appledore II schooner sailing from Florida up the coast to Maine. He always enjoyed the outdoors, and loved the water, hiking, BMX and photography.
He was preceded in death by his older brother Jacob Balmer, Uncle Dan Siddock, cousins Gina Siddock, Kevin Siddock and Dustin Balmer-Gage, and grandparents Ann and Jerry Siddock, and Nancy and Gordon Balmer.
Isaac is survived by his parents Gordon and Christine (Siddock) Balmer; younger sister Tekla (Tillie) Balmer; many uncles, aunts and cousins; girlfriend Hannah Halford; and many, many loving friends from wherever he was.
Isaac was a beautiful soul and was loved by so many people, all of whom can’t be named. Words used to describe him are caring, kind, giving, respectful, loving, adventurous, crazy, funny, and a great storyteller, with his signature catch phrase of, ”Let me tell you something, right here, right now” to start each one. He was tougher than an old boot.
He is well loved and he is missed now and always.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.