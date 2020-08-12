Age 82, of Bancroft, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at his home.
A graveside service will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at Roselawn Cemetery, in Perry. The Rev. Aaron Kesson will officiate.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, 214 S. Main St., in Perry.
Dale was born Oct. 4, 1937, to Clifford and Verne (Haueisen) Williams in Bancroft, where he resided throughout his life. He graduated from Morrice High School and married Vicki Ann (Colby) Dec. 8, 1961; they celebrated 56 years of marriage before her passing May 14, 2018.
He worked for Universal Electric/Magnatek, retiring in 1999. Dale loved farming, gardening and camping, and traveling with family and friends. Dale enjoyed participating in and attending his grandchildren’s events. He loved spending his winters in Florida camping with his sister and brother-in-law.
He is survived by his children Val (Kevin) Hart, Daryll (Tracie) Williams and Vanessa (Mark) Decker; grandchildren Josh Hart, Amanda Hart (Stephen), Lily (Taylor) Auguston, Rose Williams, Blake Williams and Marilynn (Kam) Brooks; great-grandchildren Lucas Auguston and Raegan Brooks; and sister Kaye Tiedt.
Memorials are suggested to Memorial Hospice, 1975 W. M 27, Owosso, MI 48867. Online condolences to the family may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
