Age 87, passed away Monday, March 28, 2022.
Born June 21, 1934, in Swartz Creek, Bill was the only child of Frank and Desalee (English).
Bill lived a quiet life of service. In 1946, after Bill’s parents sold their farm in Otisville and moved to Swartz Creek, he immediately began working in the hardware store they had purchased. In later years, he would fondly recall how, when busy, his father would direct customers to “go ask Bill.” Interactions like these gave him the confidence to talk with anyone.
Bill enlisted in the Michigan National Guard in 1952. He missed his high school graduation in 1953, because he was called to assist with cleanup after an F5 tornado hit Flint. Bill continued to work at the hardware while in the National Guard, and obtained his associate’s degree in retailing (with honors) from Flint Junior College. Bill served in the National Guard until 1961, earning the rank of sergeant first class.
Bill married Leola Laverne Sutherland in 1966, in a small ceremony at his parents’ home. In 1968, Bill and Laverne moved to Bancroft, where they raised their family and lived the rest of their lives. With the birth of their first child, Bill left the hardware store, so that he could maintain a more stable home life.
Bill served the public as a salesman for much of his career at Wickes Lumber in Davison. In addition to his two-hour daily commute, after reading bedtime stories and tucking his children into bed, he would work late into the night on customer estimates. Even after retirement, Bill temporarily worked part-time for Wickes Lumber in Owosso, when they unexpectedly lost their shipper/receiver.
Bill also served his church family. Throughout the years, as needed, he would hold the position of board member, treasurer and assistant treasurer. He volunteered for large and small construction projects and could always be counted on to fill in for a missing greeter or usher at the last minute.
In retirement, Bill continued to pursue his woodworking hobby and made whatever Laverne asked him to build. One of his most impressive projects was a large train he built in the yard when he learned his first grandchild was on the way.
Bill is survived by his children Everett, Sarah and Frank and grandchildren Daniel, Anna, Kristin, Joshua and Rachel.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, please consider doing something special for a loved one or performing a random act of service in memory of a man who lived to serve others.
