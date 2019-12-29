Age 48, of Warren, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019. Born in Owosso on May 27, 1971, James was the son of James Robert and the late Joy Suzanne (Shaffer) Eilert. James was a 1989 graduate of Byron High School and served in the U.S. Army as a combat engineer.
He was employed as a robotics engineer for Kuka Robotics Corporation for the past six years. James enjoyed playing the drums and spending time with his family. He is survived by his father James, of Alabama; grandmother, Norma Eilert; and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and extended family members. He was preceded in death by his mother, Joy S. Eilert, and grandfather, Robert C. Eilert. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, from 1 to 3 p.m. at MacDonald’s Funeral Home, 315 North Michigan Avenue, Howell (517-546-2800) with a celebration of Jim’s life at 3 p.m.
