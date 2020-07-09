Age 71, passed away peacefully at home with his loved ones by his side after a brave, but short, battle with brain cancer June 27, 2020.
Mike, as he was known by his friends and family, was born in Owosso July 2, 1948, and resided in Muir for the past five years.
Mike graduated from Durand High School in 1966 and shortly after was drafted into the Army and deployed to Vietnam with the 101st Airborne Division. After successfully completing his service to his country — he earned a two Bronze Stars — he attended college and earned his master’s degree in education from Central Michigan University. He taught for 27 years at Ionia High School.
He was also passionate about football and coached for many years at Ionia High. He loved coaching and enjoyed teaching his students. During his tenure, he also earned a degree in substance abuse counseling through the state of Michigan.
He was preceded in death by his parents James and Viola Cooper, brother Dave Cooper, and sister Lana Ashford.
Mike is survived by his sister Josephine Davis of Muir; brother Patrick (Diane) Cooper of Durand; sister Penny Libby of Muir; sister April Cooper of Flushing; several nieces and nephews; life-long friends Gene Hackney, Jack Manciu and Zippo; and his faithful dogs Sammie and Blue ,who were by his side to the end.
Per his wishes, Mike will be cremated and his remains will be scattered with his favorite “Adventure Time” partner and friend, Johnny Davis.
Mike’s family would like to thank him for his service and many sacrifices he made in his life due to Agent Orange exposure while serving in Vietnam. Mike will be sorely missed. Hooty Hoot, Brother Mike.
Cremation has taken place and no services will take place at this time.
Arrangements cared for by Lake Funeral Home in Ionia. Online condolences may be made at lakefunealhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.