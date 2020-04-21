Age 66, of Ovid, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020, at Sparrow Health System in Lansing.
A memorial service will take place at a later date.
David was born in Owosso Dec. 25, 1953, the son of Joseph Henry and Agnes (Jisa) Kurka. He graduated from Ovid-Elsie High School with the class of 1972. Dave farmed and owned and operated Cooter’s Bar and Grill in Elsie. Dave was a staunch Democrat and enjoyed politics.
He is survived by sisters Lillian Erickson, Diane and Paul Thompson, and Cynthia and John Forsythe; brothers Ronny Kurka, and Gary and Beverly Kurka; companion Janice Seyrek; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, brother Joe and sister-in-law Sharon Kurka.
Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
