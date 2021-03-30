Phillip D. Bendall Sr.

Age 85, of Corunna, passed away Sunday, March 28, 2021, at McLaren-Flint.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 1, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Edington officiating. Burial will follow at Pine Tree Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Nelson-House Funeral Home from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Phillip was born June 8, 1935, in Corunna, the son of Frank and Lilah (Brandeberry) Bendall.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1955, and proudly served in the United States National Guard.
Phillip enjoyed carpentry, attending his grandchildren’s sporting events and playing euchre. Phillip will be remembered for always being willing to give a helping hand to his family and friends.
He married Marilyn “Kay” Lewis at St. Paul Catholic Church in Owosso on May 5, 1962.
Phillip retired from Midland Ross after 21 years of service and worked at Valley Lumber for several years.
He is survived by his wife; children Angela Chase (Bob Deuster), Susan (Jeff) Arvoy and Phillip (Rachelle) Bendall Jr.; grandchildren Jessica (Jon) Weir, Justin (Hollie) Bendall, Travis Bendall, Brice Bendall and Brent Bendall; seven great-grandchildren; brothers Dan (Joyce) Bendall, Jerry (Marge) Bendall and John (Mary) Bendall; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his parents; brother Frank (Rita) Bendall; and sister Norma (Gene) Marriage.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family to be used to honor Phillip at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
