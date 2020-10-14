Age 88, of Perry, passed away Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at Oliver Woods. A Mass of the resurrection will be 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at St. Mary Catholic Church in Morrice. Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Perry Chapel.
Earl Joseph Densteadt was born Sept. 6, 1932, in Lansing, a son of Earl F. and Erma (Picken) Densteadt. On Aug. 10, 1951, he married Marrietta Maurer. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and playing euchre. In 1997, he retired after many years as owner of Water System Supply.
Earl is survived by his children Kathy Booth and Gerald (Judy Pumfrey) Densteadt; grandchildren Jesse, Justin, Scott, Angela, Amber, Rodney and Courtney; 11 great-grandchildren; brother Bill; and sisters Maryrita, Marilyn and Ruth.
He was preceded in death by his wife Marrietta and son Rodney.
Memorial contributions in Earl’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee Humane Society. Online condolences may be sent at watkinsfuneralhomes.com. The family would like to express a special thank you to all the staff at Oliver Woods and also Memorial Hospice for all their wonderful care.
