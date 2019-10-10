Age 75, of Owosso, passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Owosso Memorial Healthcare, with his daughters at his side.
A Mass of Christian burial will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, at St. Paul Catholic Church with the Rev. Michael O’Brien officiating.
A rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. Saturday at Nelson-House Funeral Home before the start of service.
Joseph was born Nov. 16, 1943, in Owosso; the son of Josef and Celia (Lauro) Skvarenina Sr.
He graduated from St. Paul School with the class of 1961. Joseph was a devout Catholic, and didn’t miss a Mass until his death. He was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, and served the church as an usher for many years. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus.
He spent 28 years as a dairy and crop farmer, and 17 years in road construction. Joseph loved and adored his grandchildren and devoted his life to them. They were his joy and he loved spending time and making memories with them. He and his grandson Nicholas went to Mass together every Saturday. Joseph was also an avid and loyal Michigan State University fan.
He is survived by his daughters Jozette Porter and Nicole Skvarenina (Gary Smith); grandchildren Bart, Nicholas and Jessica Porter and Randy Dorff; brother Jim (Joyce) Skvarenina; sisters Ella Gregoricka, Onalee Weller and Cecelia “Sue” (Don) Mallory; sister-in-law Patricia Skvarenina; and special great-niece Danielle Gregoricka; several nieces and nephews, and many other loving family and friends.
Joseph was predeceased by his parents Josef and Celia Skvarenina; brother John Skvarenina, brother-in-law Cyril Gregoricka, and son-in-law Bart Porter.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
