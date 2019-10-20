Dixie Juanice (Penn) Weldon Grover

Departed this life peacefully on Oct. 13, 2019, at 65 years of age, at Butterworth Hospital in Grand Rapids, surrounded by her loved ones.
Born on March 12, 1954, in Ganado, Arizona, she was the daughter of Preston Penn and Myrtle Juanice (Walters) Penn Baker. Dixie graduated from Lanier High School in Austin, Texas in 1973. Dixie enjoyed quilting, dress making, embroidery, and traveling. She will always be remembered for her love of sewing and singing. She loved spending time with her large family.
Dixie was preceded in death by her mother and father Preston Penn and Myrtle Juanice (Walters) Penn Baker, as well as her sister Johnnie Kay Baker.
She leaves to cherish her memory five children Alton Weldon, Lonnie Weldon and his partner Matt, Rebekah (Weldon) Pickrel and her partner Dan, Abby (Grover) Liberacki and her husband Henry, and Tara (Grover) Christensen and her husband Tom; seven grandchildren Rene Fredrick and husband Ben, Patrick Singletary,
Destiny Weldon, Braydan Grover, Shaddix Miller, Constance Liberacki, Caleb Christensen; three great grandchildren Carsen, Kaitlin, and Colt Fredrick; as well as her siblings Lloyd Penn, Carla Baker, and Dale Baker; her best friend Ladonna Peterson; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins; other loving relatives and friends.
A celebration of life will be held in the coming months, further information about this event and donations for burial costs can be made through Lonnie Weldon, 2371 East 42nd Street, Idlewild, MI 49642. (989) 494-2022.
