Robert L. Bacigal

Age 81, of Durand, passed away Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at his residence surrounded by his loved ones.
A memorial service will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, at Nelson-House Funeral Home with family and friends officiating.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 24, at the funeral home.
Robert was born June 2, 1942, in Owosso, the son of Frank “Fritz” and Agnes (Nickels) Bacigal.
He graduated from Corunna High School, class of 1960, and attended Lansing Community College.
Robert was a member of Owosso Eagles #851, Shiawassee Dog & Gun Club, Durand V.F.W (Men’s Aux) Post 2272, Durand Sons of AmVets Post 2273 and Durand Moose Lodge 2508.
He married Susan Spicer in Corunna on Dec. 31, 2004.
Robert was a lifelong farmer. He also did an apprenticeship at Universal Electric, worked at Globe Union/Johnson Control and retired from Grand Blanc GM/Cadillac/Fisher Body.
Robert enjoyed a full life pursuing his love for hunting, metal detecting, his weekly poker games in his workshop, coin collecting and collecting American Indian artifacts, many found on his farm.
Robert is survived by his wife Susan; sons Mark (Tracy), Steve (Kris) and Tom (Jen) Bacigal; daughter Sue (Puneet) Cham; grandchildren Lindsey, Jake, Brooke, Sydney and Tyler; brother Bill (Deanna) Bacigal; sisters Bonalyn (Don) Galesk and Jeanne (Chuck) Campbell; and nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his grandparents, parents and two sons.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Hospice House of Shiawassee.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
