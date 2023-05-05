Dale Stewart Aurand

Age 86, of Owosso, passed away Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Corunna Chapel. The Rev. Terry Euper will celebrate with burial to follow in Fremont Cemetery.
The Aurand family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. today and 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 6, at the funeral home.
Dale was born on Jan. 29, 1937, in Durand, to the late Clifton A. and Helen E. (Mix) Aurand. He graduated from Corunna High School in the class of 1955 and that same year he married the late Faye Marie Baker at Corunna United Methodist Church. Together they raised three children, Deborah, Gregory and Linda. Dale was a member of the Owosso First United Methodist Church, where he was involved in various roles. Dale started his career at Simplicity Engineering in Durand. He found his niche in the automotive sales industry beginning at Backus Ford in Owosso, was a partner at Egan Ford in St. Johns and retired with Aurand-Slingerland in Corunna; he worked for Keelean Buick and was also in the mobile home industry for a time. Dale loved anything to do with sports. He played on the church softball league and was his grandchildren’s biggest fan. He and Faye enjoyed traveling together to northern Michigan and Indiana, but especially the annual trips to Florida.
Dale is survived by his children Deborah (Michael) Taylor of Lansing, Gregory (Nicole) Aurand of New York and Linda Duguay of DeWitt; grandchildren Amanda Taylor, Andrea and Alyssa Duguay, Elizabeth (Justin) Pine and Emily and Christian Aurand; great-grandchildren Tyler and Riley; brother James Aurand; sisters-in-law Joyce Aurand, Sharon (Dave) Leatherman and Judy (Jeff) Will; also many nieces and nephews and friend, Darlene Ustynek.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Faye; brother, Kent Aurand; sister-in-law, Annella Aurand; and great-granddaughter, Samantha Taylor.
Memorial donations are suggested to the Owosso First United Methodist Church or the Salvation Army.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.