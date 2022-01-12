Christine ‘Chris’ Morel

Age 66, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, at home with her husband by her side. Chris fought a tough 16 months-long battle with cancer.
A private memorial service to honor and celebrate her life will be held. The family is being served by Nelson-House Funeral Homes.
She was born Sept. 9, 1955, in Windsor, Ontario, the daughter of Raymond E. and Mary (Jurocko) Barron. Chris was a 1973 Linden High School graduate. She married James F. Morel at First Church of God on Sept. 26, 1987.
Chris had many passions. She loved gardening, preserving and canning, and golfing. She was an excellent cook and baker, loved preparing dishes “farm to table” from her own harvest and generously shared her bounty with friends and family. She enjoyed the comforts of her home, especially her backyard, like her mother, basking in the sun as she did yard work — where she spent a lot of time pruning perennials and gardening. She loved sitting in the stands, being her boys’ No. 1 fan every week for their youth sports. In her later years, she volunteered at Catholic Charities of Shiawassee County.
Chris is survived by her husband of 34 years Jim; daughter April (Josh) Mergos; sons Andrew (Heather Anschutz), James R. (Deven) and Michael P.; grandchildren Elliott, Boaz, Kate, Seth and Elizabeth; siblings Jayce Barron, Diana (Ken) Ganapini, Paul (Heidi) Barron and Eric Barron; in-laws James and Joyce Morel; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents.
The family would like to thank Memorial Healthcare, with a special thank you to Dr. Patsy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions given in Chris’s name can be made to Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties (catholiccharitiesflint.org or Memorial Healthcare Foundation (memorialhealthcare.org/foundation.
Online condolences may be offered at nelson-house.com.
