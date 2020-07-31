Age 84, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at her home.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until noon on Monday, Aug. 3, at Nelson-House Funeral Home. A graveside service will take place at 12:30 p.m. Monday, at Oak Hill Cemetery, with the Rev. Deane Wyllys officiating.
Marilyn was born Nov. 23, 1935, in Owosso, the daughter of Arnold N. and Pauline R. (Zimmerman) Passmore. She graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1953. Marilyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Owosso.
She married Robert E. Bates in Owosso on Sept. 10, 1955, and he predeceased her on Oct. 20, 1995. They shared just over 40 years together, having a special anniversary celebration just prior to Bob’s passing. The most important thing to them was family and close friends. They shared in many neighborhood get-togethers and treasured family celebrations. A favorite travel destination was the Caribbean and this is where Marilyn fell in love with the Manatee, a gentle and wonderful creature that she was enchanted by.
Marilyn began her working career with First Federal of Michigan in 1955 and retired after 42 years of service. She was a true role model for young women as she served in Jobs’ Daughters (past Honored Queen), the Zonta Club of Owosso (past president) and the Paul-Arn Chapter of A.B.W.A. (past president) which was co-founded by her parents. Marilyn was also a dedicated member of her church and served as a longtime vice president of the United Methodist Women’s Service Group.
Marilyn is survived by her children Michael (Janet) Bates of Lansing and Michelle (Jim) VanSice of Owosso; grandchildren Emily (Dan) DePottey of Zeeland, Zachary (Jessi) VanSice of Owosso, Larissa VanSice of California; great-grandchildren Oliver VanSice, Natalie and Isaac DePottey; brother Gary L. (Sheila) Passmore of Haines City, Florida; sister Gaile Passmore of Owosso; nephews Jeff and Chris Passmore; and many cherished extended family and friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Bob and both of her parents.
