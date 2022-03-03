Marcia K. Pinkert

Age 70, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. John Nyhof officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 4, at the funeral home and from 10 a.m. until the service Saturday.
Marcia was born Nov. 15, 1951, in Lansing, the daughter of Ernie and Barbara (Louth) Darling.
She graduated from Corunna High School and the University of Michigan, where she earned a bachelor’s degree with an early childhood endorsement. Marcia was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She was a great cook and looked forward to spending time with her family and loved ones.
She married William “Bill” Pinkert in Durand on June 3, 2017.
Marcia was employed for more than 20 years as a teacher, where she was loved and respected by many.
Marcia is survived by her husband Bill; son Jay (Janaya) Swarthout; grandchildren Tori Swarthout, Haley Ash and Kaven Ash; sister Maxine (Otis) Moyer; brother Mark Darling; and other loving family and friends.
She was predeceased by her parents and brother Matt Darling.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the Estate of Marcia Pinkert.
