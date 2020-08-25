Eldon Norval Baese

Age 93, of St. Johns, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, at Hazel I. Findlay Country Manor in St. Johns.
A private family graveside service with military honors will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Elsie.
Eldon was born in Elsie Nov. 9, 1926, the son of Onas Penn and Thelma Irene (Doten) Baese. He was raised in a family of nine brothers and 12 sisters.
Eldon graduated from Elsie High School with the class of 1944. On Oct. 25, 1947, he married Dolores Jeanne George in Elsie; Jeanne passed away March 15, 2012. Eldon served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
Eldon worked at Federal Mogul for 35 years. He was one of the founders of Journey Federal Credit Union and served on the board for many years. He was dedicated to all Elsie and Ovid-Elsie sports. He was part of the chain gang and timing for football at Elsie and Ovid-Elsie for 67 years and he was inducted into O-E’s Hall of Fame.
During his life he was a member of the Elsie United Methodist Church, American Legion Post 502, the Lions Club, and he served as mayor and as a council member for the village of Elsie. He was a youth baseball coach and a dance dad. He enjoyed music of any kind, sang with siblings and sang even if he wasn’t asked to. Eldon loved camping and traveling. He was a “people” person and talked to everyone he met. His knowledge of Elsie was appreciated by many.
He is survived by his sons Dennis (Mary) and Kenneth (Mary Beth); daughter Dawn; grandchildren Dr. Melissa Baese-Berk (Peter), Matthew Jones (Mindy), Melissa Jones, Jenna Young (Tom), Jonathan Baese (friend Jessica Lewis) and Justine Paaske (Gordon); great-grandchildren Marcus, Maverick, Eloise and Dane; siblings Mary Lou Hanold, Onalee Austin, Gale Baese, Merle Baese, Richard Baese and Diane Bates; and brother-in-law Albert Pontack.
He is also is survived by many brothers- and sisters-in-law and many loving nieces and nephews whom he cherished.
He was preceded in death by his parents Thelma and Onas; wife Dolores Jeanne; brothers James Versil, Robert, Lewis, Raymond, Owen and infant brother Kevin Bryce; and sister-in-law Daleta Pontack.
Memorials may be made to Ovid-Elsie Sports Boosters or Elsie United Methodist Church. Online condolences can be made at smithfamilyfuneralhomes.com.
