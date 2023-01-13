Tracy Lynn VanRiper

Age 56, of Marion, formerly of Owosso and Portland, lost her hard fought battle with cancer and passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, at home with her family by her side.

Tracy was born Dec. 23, 1966, in Owosso to Allan and Bonnie (Kimble) Cohoon. She graduated from Owosso High School where she was an outstanding scholar and athlete excelling in volleyball, basketball and softball where she was a fast pitch softball pitcher, following in the footsteps of her father. She attended Grand Valley State University and Lansing Community College, obtaining her degree in radiology technician. She worked at Ingham (now McLaren) Medical Center in Lansing and several physician offices in the Lansing and surrounding area. She moved to Marion when she took a position at Muskegon River Youth Home in Evart as medical supervisor.

