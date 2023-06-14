Lorraine Rocha

Age 82, of Oviedo, Florida, formerly of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Age 82, of Oviedo, Florida, formerly of Corunna, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023.
Lorraine was born June 29, 1940, in Highland Park. She was the only child to Elso and Margaret Destefane.
Lorraine graduated from Belleville College with a BA in accounting. She worked at the Friend of the Court in Shiawassee County for many years. She was actively involved in tennis, line dancing and water aerobics.
Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents Elso and Margaret Destefane.
Lorraine is survived by her loving husband Edmund J. Rocha; children Ron Eastman (Laura) of Massachusetts, Marie Kioski (Wade) of Owosso, Denise Martin (Terry) of Florida, Aaron Rocha of Massachusetts and Leslie Froment (Jason) of Florida; and grandchildren Ryan Eastman of Corunna and Emily Froment of Florida.
The family would like to thank all the caring Nurses in the third Floor ICU at Advent Health, Rollins St. for their compassion and professionalism during that difficult time.
A celebration of life will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 2021 W. State Road, 426 Oviedo, Florida. Interment to follow at Cape Canaveral Veterans National Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Lorraine’s honor to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.
