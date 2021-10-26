Doris May (Porter) Tozer

Passed away peacefully at “home” at The Meadows of Owosso.
Memorial services will take place at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Nelson-House Funeral Home, with the Rev. Ray Strawser officiating.
The family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the service Sunday, Oct. 31, at the funeral home.
Doris was born May 27, 1932, a tiny preemie, to Floyd and Edith (Carr) Porter. She was the baby sister of five girls.
Doris graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1951. She worked several restaurant jobs and also at the Center Theatre before starting as a switchboard operator at General Telephone (GTE/Verizon), where she would eventually retire after 29 years of service.
Doris throughout her life enjoyed many crafts including ceramics, which we believe every family member has some of. Doing counted-cross stitch and making quilts were some of her great loves, of which she made many.
Doris also traveled up north with her late husband Lefty on fishing trips and spent many years with their boat at Houghton Lake. But her favorite outing was shopping. She would jump at the chance to go to Flint or Lansing to see what bargains or anything she could find and purchase — and books, she loved them, and was an avid reader and crossword puzzle fanatic.
Probably in later years, though, her greatest love was riding the buses to the casinos for day or overnight trips. There were Tours by Ruth, Conklin Tours and her favorite Indian Trails every Tuesday to Firekeepers (until COVID-19). Doris was a people person who made friends everywhere and many referred to her as Aunt Doris. We will always be indebted to two Indian Trails driver “buddies” who made her trips so great, Dean and Tom. Dean continued to visit Aunt Doris through COVID and she enjoyed their outings for lunch at Culver’s and then for a ride. COVID did nothing for our seniors but isolated them and if you were fortunate to be able to visit or care for one of your own, you will never regret it.
Doris’ family gives a very large heartfelt “Thank You” to The Meadows for their compassionate friendship and care and allowing our family to bring her back home there, after her recent surgery; also to Memorial Healthcare Hospice, and to so many relatives and friends who had stopped by to visit and just try and keep her spirits up as she declined; and to Shelia, Jato and Patti, job well done, good and faithful nieces, Doris was always appreciative of having all of you in her life.
Doris is survived by nephew Paul (Jato) Davis; nieces Shelia Steinke, Pat (Martin) King, Kathleen Washburn, Beverly Smith and Janet Bowers; nephew Jeff (Sue) Taylor; and many great nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband Harold (Lefty) Tozer; sisters Laura (Cecil) Burley, Eleanor (Ted) Wilson, Joan (Ted) Collinson, and Marion (Vern) Bowers; and sister-in-law Anne Vozar.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shiawassee Humane Society, The Meadows’ activity program or Memorial Healthcare Hospice.
