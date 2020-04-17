Age 90, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at We Care Assisted Living.
A private graveside service will be held at Oak Hill Cemetery. The family will hold a public celebration to honor Robert with military honors at a later date.
Robert was born Oct. 29, 1929, in Highland Park, the son of Peter and Myrtle (Loux) Pappas.
He graduated from Owosso High School, class of 1948, and proudly served in the United States Air Force as a sergeant during the Korean War.
Robert enjoyed being outdoors tending to his gardens. He was an avid Detroit Tigers and U of M fan. The greatest joy of Robert’s life was his family; especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. They truly were the love of his life.
Robert married Shirley Ann LaChapelle on July 13, 1951, in Spokane, Washington; she predeceased him on Oct. 23, 2013.
Robert was employed through the years with Robbins Furniture, Midland Ross and as a restaurant owner.
Robert is survived by his son Robert Pappas Jr.; daughters Robin Brown, Judy Pappas, Maryanne Pappas and Renee Smith; grandchildren Mallory (Jason) Harbitz, Parker Brown, Charity (Dakota Davies) Smith, Jeffrey (Sarah) Tithof, Kristen (Robbie) Vielma and Taylor (Jesse) Worley; great-grandchildren Sloane Harbitz, Dalton, Dylan, Devin and Dawson Davies, and Arlo Tithof; brothers Peter (Margaret) Pappas and Lester (Barbara) Pappas; many nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was predeceased by his wife Shirley, son Steven and his parents.
A special thank you to Janet Martin, We Care Assisted Living and Memorial Healthcare Hospice for the wonderful care they gave to our dad.
Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
