Malcolm Oswald Portice Sr.

Age 81, of Owosso, passed away Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Memorial Healthcare.
A graveside service will take place at Oak Lawn Chapel Garden Cemetery in Pickford at a later date.
Malcolm was born on Dec. 15, 1940, in Pickford to the late Ervin and Pricilla (Howard) Portice. After graduation from high school, he attended what is now Lake Superior State University. He then attended Mott Community College and Baker College, earning several degrees. Malcolm retired from General Motors, but didn’t sit idle. He delved into beekeeping and was a member of the Michigan Beekeepers Association and was very active in the Hearing Loss Association of America. In addition, he was an active member of Henderson United Methodist Church. He traveled the world, making several trips to Europe, visiting the Holy Land in Israel, and venturing as far south as Antarctica. He was always most proud of his roots in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.
Malcolm is survived by his wife Linda; their children Malcolm “Ozzie” (Mary) Gebbia-Portice, Janet (John) Landry, Mark (Terri) Portice, Karen (Greg) Howden, Connie (Larry) Portice-Brown, Brenda (Carlo) Palmeri, Brian (Stacey) Klump and Brad (Jennifer) Klump; 21 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and sisters Helen Novak and Josephine Hollenbach.
He was predeceased by his parents and sister Eileen Becks.
Memorial contributions in Malcolm’s name are suggested to a charity of your choice.
