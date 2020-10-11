Age 70, of Corunna, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at his home.
There will be no services at this time.
Joseph was born Sept. 9, 1950, in Grand Rapids, the son of Joseph Pierce and Rosemary (Thiebout) Becker.
He graduated from Rockford High School.
Joseph was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed being active, bike riding, exercising, fishing, making things and fixing things. Most of all he looked forward to time spent with his children and grandchildren. Joseph will be remembered by his loved ones for his positive attitude, constant laugh and for seeing the bright side of any situation.
Joseph loved driving bus locally and loved all of his bus kids. He also worked through the years driving truck and as a mechanic.
Joseph is survived by his children Brian Pierce, Jody Pierce and Beth Ann Pierce (John Schultz); grandchildren Stone and Levi Pierce, Macy and Avery Pierce, Henry Marcus, Johnny, Lux and Saylor Schultz.
He was predeceased by his parents Rosemary and William Becker and Joseph Pierce.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
