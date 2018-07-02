Age 93, of Owosso, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 30, 2018, at Owls Nest Assisted Living.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 3, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel. The Rev. Herb Wheelock will officiate with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.
Norm was born in Owosso July 28, 1924, to the late Herman Frank and Mabel (Gray) Goschke. He attended the Goss Country School and spent his life as a farmer. Norm married Maxine Fox June 26, 1948, in Hemlock.
Norm is survived by his wife of 70 years, Maxine; children James (Debbie) Goschke and Susan (Bill) Dodge; grandchildren Justin Goschke, Ryan Goschke and Troy (Cindy) Johnson; great-grandchildren Cater and Norah Johnson; and also his favorite cat Thomas Henry.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son in-law Ron Johnson, granddaughter Jennifer Johnson, brother Ernst Goschke, and sisters Flora Freeman and Goldie Lighthill.
Memorial contributions in Norm’s name are suggested to the Shiawassee County Humane Society. Online condolences can be family at watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.