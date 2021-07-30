James Edward Campbell

Age 75, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021.
The family will conduct a private celebration of life at a later date.
James was born in Byron Jan. 6, 1946, the son of Clarence C. and Helen M. (Huff) Campbell, and attended Durand High School.
Jim married his wife Ruby in 1969 and worked most of his life driving a gravel hauler for various companies, including Owosso Redi-Mix and Constine Gravel. For several years, he also ran the Hardwood Café on M-52 in Henderson.
Jim loved spending time with his family, cooking, and making people laugh whenever possible. His successes in life were measured by how much he could spoil his grandkids, nieces and nephews.
Jim will be lovingly missed by daughters Cynthia (John) Morris, Kimberly (Kurt) Becker and Samantha (Keith) Maziasz.
He will also be fondly remembered by grandchildren Karisa (Aaron) Bitner, Brian (Victoria) Macias, Matthew and Greyson Maziasz; as well as great-grandchildren Aidan, Owen, Quinn, Lillian and Sequoia Bitner.
Jim is also survived by dear sisters Sandra (Delbert) Rodgers, Nancy Montague and Sue Miller; and brother John Campbell.
Jim was predeceased by his wife Ruby in 2018.
Online condolences may be shared at watkinsfuneralhomes .com.
