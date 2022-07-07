Hugh W. Godfrey

Age 91, of Morrice, passed away at his home Tuesday July 5, 2022.
Hugh was born July 19, 1930, the son of Cleo H. and Helen E. (Pitt) Godfrey in Perry. He graduated from Morrice High School in the class of 1946 and was a farmer.
Hugh married Carol A. Powell in Morrice on June 1, 1957. Carol predeceased him Dec. 18, 2007. Hugh was a fixture at the Flint Market for 58 years, selling his produce with his wife and children. He also enjoyed hunting and being with his family.
Hugh is survived by his children Julie Cole of Morrice, Brian and Wenda Godfrey of Corunna and Shari Judd of Corunna; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; sister Anita Bowen of Holt; brother Richard Godfrey of Bancroft; sisters-in-law Sue and Donna Godfrey of Perry; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife Carol, brothers Gordon and Robert, brother-in-law Wes Bowen and sister-in-law Faye Godfrey.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 9, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Home, Perry Chapel. The family will receive friends from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Burial will be held at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Perry.
Memorials are suggested to McLaren Hospice.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
