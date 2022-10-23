Helen L. Vsetula

Age 83, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at her home.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Nelson-House Funeral Home with the Rev. Doug Corwin and Mike Prince officiating. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. and also on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Helen was the daughter of Matthew and Mabell (Rickett) Hazel. She was born in Old Mission Peninsula, Traverse City, Mich. on Oct. 3, 1939.
She was a graduate of Owosso High School. She married James Vsetula in Owosso on April 24, 1971. He predeceased her on August 16, 2005.
Helen worked at Toledo Commutator, and was an active member of the Corunna Church of the Nazarene. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt.
Helen is survived by her daughter, Candi C. Teeter; daughter-in-law, Trudy VanOver; grandchildren, Morgan (Eric) Helland, Jordan (William) McDaniel,Meghan (Noah) Saul, Austin (Tiara) Teeter, Luke VanOver, Adin VanOver; great-grandchildren, Isabelle, James, Shane, Austin Jr., Chris, Katelyn , Elizabeth; step daughter, Rita Vsetula; 2 step-grandchildren, RyAnne (Eric) Hetfield, Nicholas (Kelly) Huff; and siblings, Loren (Sandy) Hazel, Merrell (Patricia) Hazel.
She was predeceased by her parents; husband; son, James J. VanOver; brothers, Stanley and Royal, as well as sister-in-law Jane Hazel.
Memorial contributions are suggested to be given to the family .
