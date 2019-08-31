Denise Sue Baker

Age 61, of Owosso, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, at her home.
Private burial has taken place at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Denise was born Nov. 21, 1957, in Owosso, the daughter of Ford and Barbara (Gallt) Baker.
She looked forward to reading her catalogs and had a love for puppy dogs and kitty cats. Denise had a sweet tooth and enjoyed eating cookies, ice cream, cake and pies.
Denise is survived by her siblings Mary Lou (Richard) Saunders of California, Barbara (Richard) Elliott of Ovid and Robert Baker of Owosso; and several nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at consumer services and the staff at Shiawassee Health and Wellness Day Program.
She was predeceased by her parents, and brothers Gary and Patrick Baker.
Memorial contributions are suggested to The Arc. Online condolences may be sent to the family at nelson-house.com.
