Heather M. Garcia

A private family service will be held.
Heather was born Oct. 5, 1976, in Owosso, the daughter of Cesario and Arminia (Guzman) Garcia.
She graduated from Owosso High School.
Heather enjoyed doing crafts, going dancing and singing karaoke, most of all she loved to spend time with her family.
Heather spent her years raising and taking care of her children, family always came first to her.
Heather is survived by her husband Jason Becker; daughters Natasha Garcia, Stefanie Garcia, Gabrielle Garcia and Alyssa Garcia; mother Arminia Garcia; father Cesario Garcia; grandchildren Jaxon Garcia, Callie Hoffer, Ezra Nieves and Gabriel Nieves; sisters Susie ( Lonnie) Schwab, Jo( Trent) Martin and Katrina (Mike) Schoch; along with several friends and family.
She was predeceased by her grandparents.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at Nelson-House.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.