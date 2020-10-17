Geneva Arlene (Boudro) Spencer

Age 88, of Marion, has left her earthly home and entered into her heavenly home with her Heavenly Father and her family that went before her on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.
Geneva was born on March 16, 1932, in Flint. She was the daughter of Mary Margaret (Helmboldt) Boudro and Patrick Leslie Boudro.
She married Gerald Doane on Oct. 1, 1949, and they had two sons, Gerald Fredrick Doane III and Leslie Francis Doane. They all preceded her in death.
Geneva then married Merrill Dean Profit Spencer on Feb. 5, 1971. The two settled in at the Helmboldt property where they built their home in Park Lake. Merrill had six children from a previous marriage: Darrell (Maureen), Wade (Sue), Merrill, Leslie (Robin), Dean, and Tammy, all of whom survive Geneva.
She was a member of the Marion Baptist Church for many years. Geneva worked for the Mitchell Bentley Corporation most of her life, moving when the company did from Owosso to Cadillac, and eventually to Clare, where she retired.
Geneva is survived by her caregivers Leslie and Robin; her special friend Mort Determan; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband Merrill; children Leslie and Fred Doane; her parents; four brothers; four sisters; daughter-in-law; and grandson.
Funeral services took place Friday, Oct. 16, at the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home. Visitation was held at the funeral home before the service. A private interment followed at the Highland Hillside Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the charity of one’s choice.
The family is being served by the Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.
