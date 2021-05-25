Age 97, of Owosso, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021, at Memorial Healthcare in Owosso.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, May 28, at Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, Jennings-Lyons Chapel in Owosso.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday.
Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 1, at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly.
Elba was born in Yauco, Puerto Rico, Jan. 15, 1924, the daughter of Pierre and Clare (Giannonni) Mari.
She served in the Army from 1944-46. She served in the WACS and was in the Watch Tower Group, who were the first women of Puerto Rico to serve.
Elba enjoyed bowling, golfing, Bingo and going to the casino. She was an avid Detroit Tiger fan since 1945, past member of Victory Baptist Church of Mt. Morris, VFW Post Auxiliary 9455 of Owosso, Owosso Senior Center, Kraphol Senior Center of Mt. Morris, and was a past member of the Order of Eastern Stars.
She was married to Rexford LaFrenier in 1945, and then to E. Chester Haver in 1989; he predeceased her in 1994.
She is survived by her children Denise Rozen, of Owosso, Rexford (Margie) LaFrenier, of Wisconsin, Louis (Linda) LaFrenier, of Tennessee, Anthony (Dolly) LaFrenier, of Alabama, and William LaFrenier, of Otisville; nine grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband E. Chester; brothers Wallace and Marco Silvestrini; great-grandson Anthony; and daughter-in-law Barb LaFrenier.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
