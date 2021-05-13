Lynn Gale Dann

Age 67, of Durand, passed away April 22, 2020, at Memorial Healthcare.
A celebration of life will take place at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15, at the Durand First United Methodist Church with Ken Figel officiating.
Lynn was born in Brighton Oct. 8, 1952, the son of Cecil and Delores (Spencer) Dann. He married Barbara Figel in Durand Nov. 6, 1993.
Lynn worked in underground construction for 32 years, retiring in 2012. After retirement, he started a business mowing lawns. Lynn coached youth baseball, enjoyed bowling and loved fishing, especially walleye fishing on the Saginaw River.
Lynn is survived by his wife Barbara; children Adam (Kellie) Dann, Ryan (Dawn) Lienemann and Todd (Heidi) Lienemann; grandchildren Makayla Dann, Kenadi Dann, Payton Lienemann and Brady Lienemann; sister Debbie (Joe) Cook; many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog, Annie.
Memorials are suggested to Shiawassee Humane Society or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to Lynn’s family by going to watkinsfuneralhomes.com.
