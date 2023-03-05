Roy Delano Rhoads

Age 82, of Flushing, passed away Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, at Maple Woods Manor.
Funeral services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 8, at Flushing Presbyterian Church. The Rev. Paul Pfeuffer will officiate. Burial will follow at Bendle Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 7, at Rossell Funeral Home. A Masonic memorial service under the Auspices of Lodge 223 will be at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Flushing Presbyterian Church.
Roy was born in Flint, on May 6, 1940, the son of Claude and Pansy (Dowdy) Rhoads. He married Kathleen Ann Allen on Aug. 5, 1961.
Roy worked for Buick Motor Division as an accountant, retiring in 1992. From the early 1970s until his death, Roy farmed in Clayton Township. He was mostly a cattle and hog farmer, participating in livestock auctions around the state, but also spent time farming crops and even fish.
Roy was a faithful member of Flushing Presbyterian Church. He was a member of Flushing Masonic Lodge 223 where he became a Worshipful Master in 1970. Together with his wife, he enjoyed traveling. Among other places, they visited Moscow, Berlin and the Caribbean.
Roy is survived by his wife of 61 years Kathleen; daughter Loren Rhoads and husband Mason Jones of San Francisco; granddaughter Lenore Rhoads; sister Patsy and husband Karl Crowe of Florida; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Allen and sister, Linda Dowen.
